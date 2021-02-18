Rodeo canceled

Sutton Rodeo announced the cancellation of RODEO GRAND ISLAND, which was recently rescheduled for April 16-17, due to the ongoing COVID health situation.
“While we were hopeful that moving the Rodeo to April would provide a better opportunity to host this annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Steve Sutton, President, and co-partner of Sutton Rodeo. “While this is an extremely hard decision for our family, sponsors and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the community and our company.”
Several factors contributed to the decision, from important community health and safety perspective decisions, as well as a financial one. “We are heartbroken to cancel the ProRodeo, Xtreme Bulls Tour and other events scheduled for this April, as we have grown to love the community of Grand Island over the past four years. We plan to be back in 2022 bigger and better and celebrating better health and the sport we love”, states Kim Sutton.