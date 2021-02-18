Rodeo canceled

Sutton Rodeo announced the cancellation of RODEO GRAND ISLAND, which was recently rescheduled for April 16-17, due to the ongoing COVID health situation.

“While we were hopeful that moving the Rodeo to April would provide a better opportunity to host this annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Steve Sutton, President, and co-partner of Sutton Rodeo. “While this is an extremely hard decision for our family, sponsors and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the community and our company.”

Several factors contributed to the decision, from important community health and safety perspective decisions, as well as a financial one. “We are heartbroken to cancel the ProRodeo, Xtreme Bulls Tour and other events scheduled for this April, as we have grown to love the community of Grand Island over the past four years. We plan to be back in 2022 bigger and better and celebrating better health and the sport we love”, states Kim Sutton.

Tags

In other news

Winter survival, fall dormancy in alfalfa

Whether you planed it originally or held off due to dry conditions in the fall, the time for spring planting alfalfa is just around the corner. Selecting the right seed is crucial, and two traits to consider are fall dormancy and winter survival. These traits are often treated the same, but …

Growers statewide to share on-farm research

The annual Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meetings will be offered in-person and online in 2021. Farm operators and agronomists from across the state will obtain valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms…

North Bend teacher named Teacher of the Year

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has selected Becky Streff for the 2021 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year honor. The Teacher of the Year is awarded to outstanding teachers that incorporate agriculture into their classroom through innovative ideas and lessons.

Rodeo canceled

Sutton Rodeo announced the cancellation of RODEO GRAND ISLAND, which was recently rescheduled for April 16-17, due to the ongoing COVID health situation.

Discussion for ag educators

LYONS — Agriculture educators in Nebraska are invited to “Seed Starting & School Growing Chit Chat.” This free, online event is hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

Managing crop diseases can start now with seed selection

With the 2021 growing season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to be thinking about how you can minimize diseases in your fields this growing season. Reviewing which diseases and at what level they were present in your fields in 2020 or previous years can help you select more …

Feeding cattle in the cold temperatures

Cold temperatures are not fun for producers or our animals to deal with. Most producers have been through cold snaps before and are aware of the challenges they present, frozen water sources, increased feed requirements, and keeping a closer eye on the herd to make sure nothing goes awry.