Reminder given to be mindful of grain laws

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) wants to remind producers and dealers of the importance of familiarizing themselves with Nebraska grain laws when it comes to grain dealers.

It is important for producers and sellers to ensure they are working with a grain dealer licensed to do business in the state of Nebraska. A list of grain dealers licensed in Nebraska may be found on the Grain Department page of the PSC website.

If a grain dealer is not licensed in Nebraska and the producer sells grain to that dealer, the producer will have no protection under Nebraska law.

The PSC reminds grain dealers that state law requires them to hold a Nebraska license to do business with producers/sellers from Nebraska.

Under the Grain Dealer Act, if producers and sellers want to ensure their transactions with a grain dealer are covered by the grain dealer’s security posted with the PSC, they must demand payment within 15 days of completion of their contract with the dealer. Producers and sellers who choose not to demand payment within 15 days after completion of their contract will be unsecured creditors of that dealer and forfeit any protection from the grain dealer’s security.

More information for grain dealers, producers/sellers and grain warehouses may be found on the Grain Department page of the PSC website.

Questions may be emailed to psc.grain@nebraska.gov.

