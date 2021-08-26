Reminder for expo entries

Entry forms must be completed and signed by the county Nebraska Extension educator or FFA adviser for the 72nd annual Norfolk Beef Expo, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12.
Entries should be sent to the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce office. Entries must be postmarked no later than Friday, Sept. 3.
Entries also may be hand-delivered to a beef expo committee member or to the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce office by Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Members of the Agri-Business Council of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, under the direction of co-chairs Lydee Jo Krueger and Riley Chohon, are putting together the final details for one of the state’s premier 4-H and FFA market beef shows.
This year’s show again will be at the Northeast Community College Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex, near the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.
Any member of a Nebraska 4-H club or FFA chapter — who is at least 8 years of age and not older than 19 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2021 — is eligible to participate. Each showman may exhibit up to two market calves, with an entry fee per head.
Steer and heifer entries for the Norfolk Beef Expo will be checked in from 4 to 6 p.m. only on Saturday, Sept. 11.