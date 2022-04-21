Recruiting has begun for next LEAD class

LEAD 40 class

THE LEAD 40 class is shown at Scotts Bluff National Monument last fall.

 Courtesy photo

Fellowship applications for Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Group 41 are now available for men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.

“Up to 30 motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across our state,” said Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD Program director.

“To uphold the integrity and the mission of LEAD, our board of directors has adopted policy that will help ensure the safety of our LEAD participants and all of those associated with the program during this global pandemic."

In addition to monthly three-day seminars throughout Nebraska from mid-September through early April each year, Nebraska LEAD Fellows also participate in a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a two-week international study/travel seminar.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, agricultural policy, leadership through communication, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, advances in health care and the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle, Hejny said.

Applications are due no later than Wednesday, June 15, and are available via email from the Nebraska LEAD Program. Contact the Nebraska LEAD Program office at leadprogram@unl.edu.

Applications also may be requested by sending an application in writing to 104 ACB, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 68583-0940 or by calling 402-472-6810. Visit www.lead.unl.edu for information about the selection process.

In its 41st year, the program is operated by the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, a nonprofit organization, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and in cooperation with Nebraska colleges and universities, business and industry, and individuals throughout the state.

