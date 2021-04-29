The next session of “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options,” Nebraska Extension’s four-part farm and ranch record-keeping course will be held virtually on Thursdays beginning June 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon each day.
Participants should plan on attending each of the four workshop dates — June 3, 10, 17 and 24. The course requires participants to have an internet connection.
The course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Participants will work through the financial statements of a case study farm, watching pre-recorded videos, completing assignments and participating in video chats.
Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners and lenders.
There is a fee, and class size is limited to 20 people. Register online at https://wia.unl.edu/know. Registration closes Thursday, May 27.
This course is hosted by Nebraska Extension and made possible by Annie's Project, which is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.