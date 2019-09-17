Record corn harvest expected in state

Despite concerns farmers have about the crop properly maturing before the first frost, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service expects Nebraska's 2019 corn crop to bring a record harvest of 1.79 billion bushels, up slightly from last year's production.
And warm, sunny weather forecast through this week will give the crops an opportunity to catch up.
The USDA said corn harvested for grain, at 9.65 million acres, is up 4% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 186 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from last year.
The USDA report said state soybean production is forecast at 287 million bushels, down 14% from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.95 million acres, is down 12%. Yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel.
Sorghum for grain production of 15.3 million bushels is down 4% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 165,000 acres, is down 3%, and yield is forecast at 93 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel.
For the week ending on Sept. 15, there were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 8% short, 82% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 7% short, 83% adequate and 9% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn dough was 97%, behind 100% last year and the five-year average of 99%. Dented was 82%, behind 91% last year and 90% average. Mature was 19%, behind 41% last year and 35% average. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 21% fair, 54% good and 17% excellent.
— Soybean setting pods was 98%, behind 100% last year and 100% average. Dropping leaves was 22%, behind 59% last year and 44% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 61% good and 13% excellent.
— Winter wheat planting was 19%, equal to last year and behind 26% average.
— Sorghum coloring was 84%, behind 90% last year and 91% average. Mature was 6% behind 26% last year and 23% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 17% fair, 64% good and 17% excellent.
— Dry bean dropping leaves was 61%. Harvested was 11%. Dry bean condition rated 10% very poor, 22% poor, 25% fair, 38% good and 5% excellent.