LINCOLN — Ranchers interested in learning about the latest cutting-edge research in range livestock production from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are encouraged to register for the 2023 Nebraska Ranch Practicum offered by Nebraska Extension.
The practicum will be held during eight sessions over the course of three seasons to cover the production cycle of livestock and forage resources. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics, including the effective use of decision support tools to evaluate management and marketing alternatives, plant identification, range condition and grazing strategies, wildlife management, evaluation of cow body condition scores and beef cattle production systems.
The practicum will be Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6-7; Thursday, July 6; Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 6-7; Thursday, Nov. 2; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 9-10, 2024. Classroom activities will open and close the practicum in North Platte with the remainder of the classes conducted at the University of Nebraska's Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, a working ranch with education and research facilities, near Whitman.
To register, submit a completed application and registration fee by Wednesday, May 3. Applications will not be accepted after that date. Enrollment is limited to 35 participants.
To learn more or register, visit https://nebraskaranchpracticum.unl.edu/ or contact Troy Walz at 308-872-6831 or troy.walz@unl.edu.