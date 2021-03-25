Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s animal health agency, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced it would not implement its July 5, 2020, Federal Register Notice.
The notice would have required the use of radio frequency identification (RFID) eartags on all adult cattle and bison moved in interstate commerce beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
In formal comments submitted in October, R-CALF USA argued that the mandatory RFID notice was unlawful and the only way the agency could change current law was to conduct a formal rulemaking process.
APHIS’ announcement indicates that is exactly what the agency intends to do. It has agreed to abandon its notice and, should it move forward with a mandatory RFID program in the future, it will do so only through a formal rulemaking process.
APHIS first tried to mandate the use of RFID eartags in April 2019, also setting Jan. 1, 2023, as the mandate’s start date.
R-CALF USA, through attorney Harriet Hageman of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, filed a lawsuit alleging that such a mandate would be unlawful. Within weeks, the agency withdrew its mandate. It again tried to issue essentially the same mandate through its July 2020 notice. Having apparently received substantial opposition to this latest approach, APHIS has now announced that it will comply with the rulemaking process for any future action related to RFID requirements.
As a result of the action, cattle producers will retain the flexibility to use either low-cost technology such as metal or plastic eartags, higher-cost technology, such as RFID eartags, or brands, tattoos, group identification and backtags, all of which are authorized under current law when adult cattle and bison are moved interstate.
Bill Bullard, R-CALF USA CEO, said the announcement is good news for U.S. cattle producers as it means the impending threat of a costly RFID mandate is now removed. Still, it is important to keep defending the rights of producers because it’s clear the agency fully intends to continue efforts to force this costly mandate upon America’s independent cattle producers, Bullard said.
R-CALF USA filed an amended lawsuit following APHIS’ withdrawal of its original 2019 RFID mandate alleging the agency violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act by establishing and then using a committee of pro-RFID eartag members, including eartag manufacturing companies, to assist it in formulating its mandatory RFID strategy. That lawsuit is pending in Wyoming’s federal district court.
“We are pleased that APHIS is coming to the realization that it must follow the law when considering how best to provide for animal identification and tractability. Mandating RFID requirements through an illegal process doesn’t serve anyone in the livestock industry, least of all our cattle and bison producers,” Hageman said.