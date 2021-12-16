LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation held its sixth annual Grower’s Gala this month during the 2021 Nebraska Farm Bureau annual convention.
The evening included dinner, a live auction and entertainment by Fun Pianos.
Lancaster County Farm Bureau sponsored the annual “deck of cards” raffle, and Jean Thunker of Keith County Farm Bureau was the winner of a Benelli Montefeltro Silver shotgun.
“The Grower’s Gala provided an opportunity to reflect on the progress of the Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom program and to preview the vision for the future of agricultural literacy in Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director.
For the fifth year in a row, donor Charles W. Herbster of Falls City pledged to match funds raised at the Grower’s Gala.
With Herbster’s matching gift of $50,000, preliminary fundraising totals topped $108,000 to support the Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom program, scholarships and awards and consumer engagement efforts.
“The purpose of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation — to create a Nebraska where all value the contributions of agriculture — resonates with so many. With generous gifts made at the Grower’s Gala, attendees showed their confidence in our progress and a commitment to continued and increasing impact,” Schafer said. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”