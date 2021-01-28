Public invited to next wheat board meeting

Lincoln — The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at the West Central Research & Extension Center in North Platte (402 W. State Farm Road). The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.

During the meeting, the NWB board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association.

The board will hear updates from Amanda Easterly and Cody Creech from the High Plains Ag Lab and the Panhandle Research & Extension Center. They will review funding proposals for the first time and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events.

The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting, however you must call the office (402-471-2358) first in order to ensure all safety guidelines are being met in accordance with the local authorities and the state. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion and education.

