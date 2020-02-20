Ann Fenton and Pat Jones, Extension Educators with the University of Nebraska Extension, are offering a program to share information on the Nebraska Cottage Law LB 304 Final Reading.

This law made amendments to the Nebraska Pure Food Act that exempted certain operations from the definition of a food establishment. This law basically allows home based producers to produce certain products from their home for sale, with certain rules and regulations. Ann and Pat will break down the Cottage Law to understandable measures.

Two educational sessions will be held on February 28th at the Holt County Courthouse Annex in O’Neill from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Contact Jones at 402-387-2213 for more information.

Tags

In other news

Crop survey

As the 2020 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

Farm bill help

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of Agricultural Economics has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment approaches.

Program to offer informatino on LB304

Ann Fenton and Pat Jones, Extension Educators with the University of Nebraska Extension, are offering a program to share information on the Nebraska Cottage Law LB 304 Final Reading.

UNL ag program awarded grant

The Testing Ag Performance Solutions program has been awarded an $850,000 Conservation Innovation Grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. TAPS was one of 19 Conservation Innovation Grant projects awarded this year.

The most important meal for calves

Colostrum is the “first milk” produced after calving. It has a different composition than milk, as it has an important role in being the first meal a calf receives. Colostrum is more nutrient-dense than milk and contains antibodies essential for calf health.

Open appointment for NWB

Two directorships for the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board (NWB) is open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Farm bill help

LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment decisions approaches.