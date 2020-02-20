Program to offer informatino on LB304

Ann Fenton and Pat Jones, Extension Educators with the University of Nebraska Extension, are offering a program to share information on the Nebraska Cottage Law LB 304 Final Reading.
This law made amendments to the Nebraska Pure Food Act that exempted certain operations from the definition of a food establishment. This law basically allows home based producers to produce certain products from their home for sale, with certain rules and regulations. Ann and Pat will break down the Cottage Law to understandable measures.
Two educational sessions will be held on February 28th at the Holt County Courthouse Annex in O’Neill from 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Contact Jones at 402-387-2213 for more information.