Producers urged to be on alert for avian influenza

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has announced a fourth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The fourth farm, a small backyard mixed flock, is in Holt County.
According to Dr. Roger Dudley, the state veterinarian, the farm has been quarantined and the birds will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. Additionally, the state department of agriculture will be establishing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone, as is USDA policy, around the affected premises. A surveillance zone means poultry producers should be on heightened alert and practice biosecurity measures to protect their flock. These producers also should know the signs and symptoms of avian influenza and notify the state agriculture department immediately of sick or dying poultry.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become quite sick.
Poultry owners should report unusual poultry bird deaths or sick birds to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-2351, or through USDA at 866-536-7593.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk to people getting infections from birds is low. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
All poultry entering Nebraska must be accompanied by a VS form 9-3 or Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI, or health certificate). If you are considering moving an animal into Nebraska from an affected state, call 402-471-2351 to learn more. Nebraska poultry owners wanting to ship poultry out of state should consult the state veterinarians of the destination states for import requirements.
Want to learn more?
For more information about avian influenza, visit https://nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian/index.html or the USDA’s website https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/. Additional information on biosecurity for backyard flocks may be found at http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov