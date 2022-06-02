Highly pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) has been wreaking havoc with the poultry industry this spring.
So much so, the Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources has released information for consumers and producers alike through a recent webinar on the Center for Agricultural Profitability.
Several areas were examined, including past outbreaks and lessons learned.
Outbreaks in 2004 and 2014-15 gave valuable insight to producers, veterinarians and USDA officials. The numbers were considerably lower for infected areas in 2004, said Matthew McLachlan, economist with the USDA.
Only 7,000 birds were affected in a single Texas facility, but some trade activities were embargoed. There wasn’t a price impact over the counter, but it was determined through retail purchases that consumers preferred fresh meat over frozen.
McLachlan then reviewed the 2014-15 avian flu outbreak, which began on a small backyard flock in the state of Washington and continued down the Pacific Flyway along the West Coast. Eventually 50 million birds were lost and key findings showed there were limited infections in broilers or meat chickens but high infections in turkeys and egg-laying chickens. The disease was eventually transmitted by waterfowl to the central Midwest with highest concentrations in Iowa and Minnesota.
Broiler production, of course, decreased as well as profitability for producers, and embargoes were in place from several countries.
Dr. Don Reynolds, professor in the school of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences at UNL, said even though the situation is changing rapidly, today’s outbreak is more similar to the 2014-15 incident. Estimates at the end of April indicate approximately 35 million birds have been affected this spring.
In 2014-15, there were 211 commercial flocks affected and 21 backyard flocks. At the end of April 2022, USDA records show 159 commercial flocks affected and 85 backyard flocks were infected, with more than four times the numbers of backyard flocks involved this time around.
Iowa has the largest outbreak, losing millions of laying chickens while the broilers outbreak numbers in the tens of thousands. The outbreak is once again centered in the Midwest because there are larger numbers of laying facilities in this region. The production of broilers is more in the southern states.
In Nebraska, 5 million birds have been depopulated. Knox County had the largest outbreak with 2.3 million laying chickens euthanized. Then Butler County lost 2 million chickens, and Dixon County lost 1.7 million. Three counties — Holt, Scotts Bluff and Merrick — have confirmed backyard outbreaks.
The 2014-15 outbreak is believed to have originated in Eastern Europe and Western Asia and traveled east thanks to migrating waterfowl to the Pacific Flyway. This year’s outbreak has been determined to have its origin in northern Africa, traveling north to Iceland, Newfoundland and then east to Nova Scotia and the Atlantic Coast. There are large numbers of outbreaks along the Atlantic Coast states in 2022.
Reynolds recommends backyard flocks practice biosecurity to protect their flocks. Commercial facilities have different conditions to consider. The birds are enclosed in air-tight buildings and not exposed to migrating waterfowl. Backyard flocks are often out, running free and exposed to ponds and creeks.
Springtime is bad for HPAI outbreaks due to three conditions; moist, cool days allow the virus to survive whereas heat kills it; puddles and ponds exist from spring wet weather attracting migrating waterfowl; and migrating waterfowl promote the transmission.
Monitoring flocks may not be enough, Reynolds said. There are incidents of high pathogens or low pathogens for this disease. The first sign is a dead bird, but if there are other unfamiliar conditions in a backyard flock and a producer is unsure, call a vet or someone knowledgeable. Testing for HPAI does not cost the producer, and results are back the same day.
Sheila Purdum, poultry specialist and professor of animal science at UNL, talked about biosecurity for backyard flocks and added comments for consumers. This current outbreak has taken away 8% to 9% of production. Consumers need to remember the price increase is not only a result of the effect of the outbreak but also increased feed costs due to a complex economic equation occurring at the present time.
It’s also important for consumers to remember eggs and poultry products cannot transmit the disease to people.
The biggest challenge for backyard flocks is housing. Commercial facilities are completely enclosed but often, backyard flocks are free range and can visit the local farm pond or creek where migrating waterfowl can also make a stop. Even songbirds can stop at a chicken feeder or waterer and they are carriers, too.
It is not cruel to lock the chickens in a fenced-in, covered area for the springtime weeks until the infection is not detected and warmer conditions kill the virus, Purdum said. Her personal backyard flock is locked up in a dog kennel at the present time with a cover and they are protected; the most important thing.
Purdum also provided a guide for practicing biosecurity on small farms. First, wear farm boots on the farm, which don’t go in the house or to work. Don’t visit parks or areas where large numbers of migrating waterfowl congregate unless clothes can be changed before visiting the farm flock. Wear barn clothes, boots and jackets only on the farm or barn. The last one is more difficult.
Don’t allow visitors to the flock or to see the baby chicks during this prime infection season. Go to the local farm store for a gander.
“Adjust behavior to protect the birds,” Purdum said, “at least til our vet gives the green light the infection has been contained.”