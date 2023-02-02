Poultry, egg meeting

COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Poultry and Egg Development, Utilization, and Marketing Committee has planned a meeting for Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at the River’s Edge Conference Center Ramada Inn in Columbus.
The current agenda of subjects to be discussed at this meeting is available for public inspection at the offices of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Poultry and Egg Division, 521 First St., Milford.
This meeting will be held in conjunction with the Nebraska Poultry Industries Annual Conference.
Register for the conference at https://bit.ly/40gmAaU
For more information, contact the PED office at 402-761-2216 or alyssa@nepoultry.org.