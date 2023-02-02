Poultry, egg meeting

COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Poultry and Egg Development, Utilization, and Marketing Committee has planned a meeting for Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at the River’s Edge Conference Center Ramada Inn in Columbus.

The current agenda of subjects to be discussed at this meeting is available for public inspection at the offices of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Poultry and Egg Division, 521 First St., Milford.

This meeting will be held in conjunction with the Nebraska Poultry Industries Annual Conference.

Register for the conference at https://bit.ly/40gmAaU

For more information, contact the PED office at 402-761-2216 or alyssa@nepoultry.org.

In other news

Great Plains Fellows

LINCOLN —The Center for Great Plains Studies has welcomed 15 new Great Plains Fellows into its ranks. Through museum exhibits, periodicals and scholarly programs, the center explores the relationship between the region’s natural environment and the generations of people who have inhabited it…

Crop report for week ending Jan. 29

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 18% very short, 37% short, 39% adequate and 6% surplus, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Managing hay losses

Snowy weather has limited grazing opportunities this winter, and feed costs are not doing budgets any favors. As we continue through the winter, are there opportunities to reduce feed losses and increase our feed efficiencies?

Corn association

YORK — Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Holthus Convention Center last month for their annual meeting to conduct business and elect at-large board members.