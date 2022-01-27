To highlight the state’s top industry, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is asking students to enter its annual poster contest. The contest is open to all Nebraska students (public, private and home school) in first through sixth grades. This year’s theme is “Nebraska Agriculture Makes the Good Life Great.”

NDA’s poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students, in any Nebraska public, private or home school. Entries must be received at NDA’s office by March 1, 2022.

NDA will announce the winners of this year’s poster contest during National Ag Week, March 20-26.

Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/kids. For more information, contact Christin Kamm at 402-471-6856 or by email at christin.kamm@nebraska.gov.

