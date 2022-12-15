Pork association announces participants in new ambassador program

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) has welcomed the first participants of the pork ambassador program. Starting in January, five college-age students — including a student from Pierce — will participate in the program, developed by Sophia Lentfer, education director for the association.
Participants in the 2023 pork ambassador program are:
— Elizabeth Hodges, Julian, who is a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying agricultural and environmental sciences communications and animal science. Hodges is the daughter of Michael and Christy Hodges.
— Mattison Beattie, Sumner, who is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying animal science. Beattie is the daughter of Bart and Shana Beattie.
— Larissa Meier, Pierce, who is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying animal science. Meier is the daughter of Jay and Larell Meier.
— Kristen Herrick, Franklin, who is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying agriculture and environmental science communication. Herrick is the daughter of Scott and Rhonda Herrick.
— Alex Flessner, Ord, who is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying animal science. Flessner is the son of Nathan and Kimberly Flessner.
The 2023 pork ambassador program comprises five members attending college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with academic majors that represent a cross section of interests and disciplines within the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
Participants in the program will promote the efforts of pork producers across the state, take part in activities that encourage personal growth and career readiness; expand their knowledge of the pork industry, and encourage giving back to their community. Each of the participants will receive a $500 scholarship upon the successful completion of requirements throughout the yearlong program.