Planting trees in rural neighborhoods

We need more conservation tree plantings in our rural neighborhoods. Windbreaks reduce wind erosion; control drifting snow, provide protection for homes, livestock, crops and wildlife; reduce energy costs; can help reduce ag chemicals from getting into streams; provide for recreation opportunities and wood products; store carbon, provide oxygen and overall create a healthier and more beautiful environment for us to enjoy.
If you have been wanting to plant a windbreak or other conservation tree planting on your property, there is technical, financial and even planting help for that project. From the start with deciding what type of tree planting; design and location; selecting the best adapted trees and shrubs to use; ordering the seedlings; applying for cost share assistance and finally to machine planting in the spring, professional help is there every step of the way.
Design Assistance: Each county USDA Service Center has an NRCS office and your local Natural Resources District offices have professionals available to help design the best tree planting with the appropriate trees and shrubs to attain the purpose desired. In addition, they can help to assist with the application for cost share, order the trees, and organize the machine tree planting in the spring if that is needed. Other professional assistance that is available for more specialized recommendations on tree plantings include the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (Norfolk office phone number is 402.370.3374) or the Nebraska Forest Service (website is: www.nfs.unl.edu, go to About us and then Find a Forester link).
Machine Planting Assistance: Each of the five NRDs that service this corner of the state: the Lewis & Clark NRD (Hartington); Lower Elkhorn NRD (Norfolk); Lower Niobrara NRD (Butte); Papio-Missouri River NRD (Omaha) and Upper Elkhorn NRD (O’Neill) all offer machine tree planting programs in the spring. The NRD will coordinate the tree plantings in their district with their own crews or contracted crews that will bring the trees and shrub seedlings to the site and plant them with a machine tree planter. In addition, a weed barrier fabric installation service may be available. The seedlings are stored at the NRD offices in refrigerated coolers so they stay dormant until they are taken out to be planted. A one acre, 400 tree and shrub windbreak can be planted in an hour on prepared sites.
Financial Assistance: There are a variety of cost share programs available to help establish conservation tree plantings in the rural landscape. Federal cost share programs are available through the USDA Service Center mentioned earlier. The USDA Conservation Reserve Program can help reimburse establishment costs and also provide a 10 – 15 year annual rental payment per acre for qualifying tree practices. Other USDA programs will help with the costs for windbreak renovations (including removal of the old trees) or riparian forest plantings to protect water resources, improve wildlife habitat or make better use of hard to farm and poor production fields. There are local cost share programs for initial tree planting or windbreak renovations for old windbreaks available through the respective NRD. These programs usually allow for cost share for site preparation, trees, machine planting and initial weed control, and /or the installation of weed barrier fabric. There is cost share for removing old trees and planting a new windbreak through the Nebraska Forest Restoration Program.
Don’t be afraid to ask. There is great help available for anyone wanting to establish a conservation tree planting. If you are interested in a tree planting on your property and want help getting started or discussing tree planting opportunities stop in to your local USDA Service Center or Natural Resources District office.