Dry conditions last year meant most pastures closed out 2022 not only stressed from dry weather, but also grazed short. As we work our way toward the end of winter, high feed costs are leaving many of us itching for green grass to turn out on so we can stop feeding hay. However, the one-two punch of drought and heavy grazing can leave pasture production reduced for several years, even after precipitation returns to normal. Now is the time to begin planning your summer grazing and balancing pasture health with animal demands.
While winter precipitation has helped prevent drought from intensifying, we really rely on spring and early-summer rains to bring a majority of our annual precipitation. Forecasts are looking more promising, but there is always a chance that another dry summer is in store. With this in mind, adding a drought contingency to your grazing plan or reviewing and adjusting your current drought plan is a good place from which to start planning.
Cool-season-dominated pastures may be a bit slower to recover if stressed hard last year but will benefit most from spring rain. Keep an eye on pasture growth, not the calendar date, when deciding to turn out to keep from causing additional stress this spring. We may need to pull off a bit early as well if production just isn’t there. Finally, delaying turnout, if possible, will help speed recovery.
Native grass pastures also will benefit from a similar approach. Reducing stocking rate to account for decreased production, delaying turnout and rotating timing of grazing all will aid pastures in recovery. Especially critical is allowing rest for pastures grazed hard during critical growing points last year. For cool-season pastures, this means deferring from turnout to June, for warm season, June through July.
If pasture production is going to come up short, consider using annual forages to supplement any grazing needs. For spring or cool-season annual forages, the planting period is typically late March to early April. This would include oats, field peas or other spring cereal grains. With that planting date, these would provide grazing beginning in late May through early July.
For the summer annual forages, the planting period is typically late May and on into the summer months. This would include forage sorghum, sudangrass, sorghum-sudan hybrids, pearl millet and foxtail millet. Additionally, other species or legumes that are typical of some cover crop mixes could be part of the package as well. With a late-May or early-June planting of a summer annual, grazing should be available in July.
After a dry 2022, precipitation in 2023 is needed. However, even if normal rain returns, your pasture may not bounce back quite as quickly. Delaying turn-out, rotating timing of grazing and even reducing stocking rate may help overstressed pastures to recover. In the meantime, annual forage species may do the trick to fill in a forage gap.