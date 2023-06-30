Central Valley Ag cooperative is seeking entries for its sixth annual photo contest. The contest is open Monday, July 3, through Thursday, Aug. 3.

Photos may be entered into three categories: Beauty in Agriculture, Generations on the Farm and Working in Acres. Photos may exhibit harvest, livestock, planting, equipment, life on the farm and more. There is no shortage of topics to showcase in the agriculture industry.

“We’re thrilled to present this photo contest as a platform to showcase agriculture through authentic pictures and connect within our communities,” said Owen Baker, senior vice president of marketing at CVA.

CVA member-owners, employees, professionals and area community members are all welcomed to participate.

There will be one winner selected from each category as well as one People’s Choice Award. Winners will be awarded a $100 cash gift card. In addition, winners will receive special placement in CVA’s print and online publications.

Once submitted, photos will be placed in the “CVA Photo Contest” album on CVA’s Facebook page. The photo that gets the most likes, shares and comments on Facebook will be awarded the People’s Choice Award.

Entries must be entered through CVA’s website: https://www.cvacoop.com/cva-photo-contest

For full details regarding the contest, visit www.cvacoop.com.

In other news

4-H award winners

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the 2023 Governor's Agricultural Excellence Award winners. Seventeen 4-H Clubs were selected to receive $500 grants to complete projects that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on their communities.

Scholarship winners

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual scholarships. Nineteen recent high school graduates were selected to receive higher education scholarships based on their outstanding accomplishments in 4-H, dedication to community service and high scholastic achievement.

Grasshopper awareness and control

Dry conditions the past few years have reduced natural grasshopper population controls that thrive in warm, humid weather. While recent rains may have helped slow number growth, grasshopper populations may become an issue for pasture and hay crops as the summer continues if dry weather returns.

Crop report for week ending June 25

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Ricketts backs two key agriculture bills

WASHINGTON — Following the Farm Bill for Nebraska listening tour with the entire Nebraska delegation, U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts has announced his support for two key pieces of legislation that had been raised by producers — the EATS Act and the HPAI Act.