Pesticide safety is at the heart of more than four dozen training sessions to be offered from January through April across Nebraska. The sessions are offered in multiple formats for commercial/noncommercial pesticide applicators to become certified or recertified.
Awareness and knowledge about pesticides are important, said Clyde Ogg, a Nebraska Extension educator who leads the Pesticide Safety Education Program.
“Applicators bear the burden to responsibly use pesticides and document their use,” Ogg said. “Knowledge and training help applicators keep current on products, methods and technology.”
Commercial applicators are those using restricted use and general use pesticides when making applications in lawn care or structural settings, for hire or compensation. Noncommercial applicators are those applying these same pesticides to sites owned by their employer, or for a government agency or political subdivision of the state.
Separate training is required before using paraquat and dicamba.
“The label is the law,” Ogg said. “The label is a legal document, so it is the applicator’s responsibility to read and comply with all label directions, even if they’ve used that same product before.”
Labels can change without warning due to updates in formulations or research. Changes might include the requirement of a respirator or a longer restricted-entry interval; the protection of a wildlife species; or a new rate of application.
The Pesticide Safety Education Program conducts pesticide safety and dicamba training. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture issues three-year licenses for applicators who pass their certification exams and pay the fee.
Coming this year is a new opportunity for potential commercial/noncommercial applicators to study for their initial certification.
“Our new digital flipbooks are a segue into the new decade,” Ogg said.
Internet-based flipbooks combine video with text, eliminating time and expense to attend on-site training. They are convenient and have searchable text, and most have color images.
Anyone preferring the traditional initial training through print materials and on-site videos may still do so. Sessions will be held in Norfolk on Feb. 4, Feb. 25 and March 17 and in O’Neill on April 16.
Commercial and noncommercial applicators whose licenses expire in April 2020 may recertify at an on-site extension video training session in February or March.
In 2020, about 3,500 commercial/noncommercial applicators — such as fumigators, lawn care workers and exterminators — need to be recertified. For individual applicator license status, call the NDA at 402-471-2351. Applicators whose licenses have expired must retest.
Test sessions will be held in Norfolk on Feb. 12, Feb. 13, Feb. 18 and March 10 and in O’Neill on Feb. 13 and March 19.
Information about registration can be found online at pested.unl.edu.