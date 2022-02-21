The Pender FFA Chapter hosts a farm safety day every September for Pender and Emerson-Hubbard Elementary, along with their FFA Chapter. Third grade students from Emerson-Hubbard join the Pender elementary students in a daylong training related to rural living.

Sessions include large and small animals, tractor, large farm equipment, electricity safety by the Nebraska Public Power District, fire marshal’s smoke house, chemical look-alikes, archery and state patrol seatbelt safety. More than 250 students and numerous adults participate as learners or presenters.

Pender FFA students host farm safety day

