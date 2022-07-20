Pasture walk to be held near Niobrara

Nebraska Extension will offer a chance to interact with livestock producers, grass managers and explore grazing management with its 2022 Pasture Walk on Friday, July 22, at the Rife Farms near Niobrara.
Pasture walks provide an opportunity for attendees to learn about grazing principles and practices from the host and through conversations with other participants. This tour will highlight Rife Farms. Blake Rife will provide a tour of his operation and tools and tricks of the trade, as well as share his personal grazing philosophy.
While the event is free, those interested are encouraged to RSVP if possible to the Cedar County Extension office by calling 402-254-6821. The walk will be at Rife Farms, 88962 532nd Ave. in Niobrara from 3 to 5 p.m.