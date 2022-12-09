More than 300 head of livestock were shown during the 37th Annual Northeast Community College Livestock Classic held over the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
Michael Roeber, Northeast agriculture/livestock judging instructor and event organizer, said exhibitors from six states (Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas) took part in the two day event at the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex in Norfolk.
“It was an excellent show weekend. The weather cooperated, harvest has been completed for a while and the exhibitors were eager to bring their cattle to the show,” Roeber said. “The total (320) shown over the weekend was fifty head higher than last year.”
The supreme breeding heifer was an Chianina shown by Braxton Donscheski of Dunlap, Iowa. The reserve champion breeding heifer was a Maine Anjou shown by Chesney Prinz of West Point. Other breeding heifer placements included Sophie Beitelspacher of Le Mars, Iowa, Commercial, (third place); Rylee Johannsen of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Foundation Simmental, (fourth place); Regan Alfs of Shickley, Maintainer, (fifth place); L.J. Wells of Norfolk, Maine Angus, (sixth place); and Daniel Sullivan of Hillsboro, Texas, Commercial, (seventh place).
The champion market animal was a Crossbred shown by Cade Stratman of West Point, with the reserve champion market animal, a Simmental, shown by Randon Johnke of Madison, South Dakota. Other placements include the third-place market animal — Adam Alfs of Shickley (Crossbred); fourth-place market animal — Wyatt Dunklau of Wayne, (Market Heifer); fifth-place market animal — Daniel Sullivan of Hillsboro, Texas (Market Heifer); sixth-place market animal — Cade Stratman of West Point (Chianina); and seventh-place market animal — Brady Beitelspacher, Bowdle, South Dakota (Charolais).
Market show division results
Champion market heifer — Wyatt Dunklau, Wayne; reserve champion market heifer —Daniel Sullivan, Hillsboro, Texas. Champion Charolais steer — Brady Beitelspacher, Bowdle, South Dakota; reserve champion Charolais steer — Ryan Skatvold, Beresford, South Dakota. Champion Chianina steer — Cade Stratman, West Point; reserve champion Chianina steer — Kai Thomsen, Madison, South Dakota. Champion Hereford steer — Brady Allan, Le Mars, Iowa; reserve champion Hereford steer — Wyatt Stemick, Pierce.
Champion Limousin steer — Danny Weeda, Holstein, Iowa. Champion Maine Anjou steer — Hadley Dunklau, Wayne; reserve champion Maine Anjou — Nick Kappenman, Madison, South Dakota. Champion Red Angus steer — Bailey Greving, Chapman. Champion Shorthorn steer — Berren Strope, O’Neill; reserve champion Shorthorn steer —Cayden Holan, Pierce. Champion Shorthorn Plus steer — Jace Prinz, Clarkson; reserve champion Shorthorn Plus steer — Graham Hagen, Anita, Iowa.
Champion Simmental steer — Randon Johnke, Madison, South Dakota; reserve champion Simmental steer — Kutter Prinz, West Point. Champion Crossbred steer — Cade Stratman, West Point; reserve champion Crossbred steer — Adam Alfs, Shickley. Judge for the market portion of the show — Blaine French, Lincoln.
Breeding heifer
Division Results
Champion Angus heifer — Devon Benes, Valparaiso; reserve champion Angus heifer — Sayler Jauer, Hinton, Iowa. Champion Charolais heifer — Nyah Ruda, Fremont; reserve champion Charolais heifer — Logan Tibken, Wiota, Iowa. Champion Charolais heifer — Braysen Miller, Silver Creek; reserve champion Charolais heifer — Dillon Borg, Concord. Champion Composite Charolais heifer — Braysen Miller, Silver Creek; reserve champion Composite Charolais heifer — Devon Benes, Valparaiso. Champion Chianina heifer — Braxton Donscheski, Dunlap, Iowa; reserve champion Chianina heifer — Kutter Prinz, West Point.
Champion ChiAngus heifer — Berren Strope, O’Neill. Champion Horned Hereford heifer — Kian Morris, Wilber; reserve champion Horned Hereford heifer — Seth Wert, Hordville. Champion Polled Hereford heifer — Bailee McCollom, Colo, Iowa; reserve champion Polled Hereford heifer — Peyton Eisenhauer, Wausa. Champion Miniature Hereford heifer — Hayden Hoskins, Jefferson, Iowa. Champion LimFlex heifer — Berren Strope, O’Neill; reserve champion LimFlex heifer — Dawson Book, Logan, Iowa. Champion Maine Anjou heifer — Chesney Prinz, West Point; reserve champion Maine Anjou heifer — Paisley Jenkins, Boone, Iowa.
Champion Maine Angus heifer — L.J. Wells, Norfolk; reserve champion Maine Angus heifer — Cash Williams, Pilot Mound, Iowa. Champion Maintainer heifer — Regan Alfs, Shickley; reserve champion Maintainer heifer — Daniel Sullivan, Hillsboro, Texas. Champion Red Angus heifer — Waylon Ruda, Ames; reserve champion Red Angus heifer — Colton Griffin, Moville, Iowa. Champion Saler heifer — Emily Hinze, Lincoln. Champion Shorthorn heifer — McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic, Iowa; reserve champion Shorthorn heifer — Joaquin Wailes, Wiota, Iowa. Champion Shorthorn Plus heifer — Hattie McCollom, Colo, Iowa; reserve champion Shorthorn Plus heifer — McKenna Sonntag, Atlantic, Iowa.
Champion Simmental heifer — Taetum Dorcey, Morse Bluff; reserve champion Simmental heifer — Journee Reeson, Hoskins. Champion Foundation Simmental heifer — Rylee Johannsen, Spirit Lake, Iowa; reserve champion Foundation Simmental heifer — Dillon Borg, Concord. Champion commercial heifer — Sophie Beitelspacher, Le Mars, Iowa; reserve champion commercial heifer — Daniel Sullivan, Hillsboro, Texas. Judge for the breeding heifer portion of the show — Cory Thomsen of Madison, South Dakota.
Market show
Showmanship results
Senior showmanship: Champion — Sarah Mead, Aurora; reserve champion — Berren Strope, O’Neill. Intermediate showmanship: Champion — Morgan Kliment, Valparaiso; reserve champion — Jace Prinz, Clarkson. Junior showmanship: Champion — Hadley Dunklau, Wayne; reserve champion — Lauren Johnson, Walton. Four “Peewees” also participated in market showmanship.
Breeding show
showmanship results
Senior showmanship: Champion — Devon Benes, Valparaiso; reserve champion — Berren Strope, O’Neill. Intermediate showmanship: Champion — Olivia Beeson, Anthon, Iowa; reserve champion — Addi Crouse, Belgrade. Junior showmanship: Champion — Taetum Dorcey, Morse Bluff; reserve champion — L.J. Wells, Norfolk. Five “Peewees” also participated in breeding heifer showmanship.