OSMOND — A small trade show with local vendors was among the highlights of the Bazile Groundwater Management Area (BGMA) annual winter meeting.
The event took place Feb. 7 at the Osmond Auditorium. Out of the 101 total attendees, 63 came for the discussions, with some for nitrogen certification, 23 were associated with the vendors, while the remainder 15 were BGMA staff.
Highlights of the event included:
— Javed Iqbal, assistant professor for nutrient management and water quality at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, shared intriguing results from one of the studies evaluating various nitrogen rates and models from one of the BGMA demo sites.
— A “Farmer-to-Farmer” forum with Junior Pfanstiel leading things off with a discussion about his experiences with using his Highboy to interseed cover crops and the benefits of cover crops and interseeding.
— Rylee Stoltz of Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, which gave a brief overview of what the organization has to offer livestock producers looking to further develop their operations.
— The main speaker for the event was Jackson Stansell of Sentinel Fertigation, who shared how his software can help producers to utilize modern technology such as aerial imagery to make more informed decisions about nitrogen management.
— Jackson also shared examples of current users of the product showing economic benefits to their operations.