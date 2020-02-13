Open appointment for NWB

Two directorships for the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board (NWB) is open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The two positions are for District 5, which covers south central Nebraska, and District 7, an at-large position that covers all counties. District 7 director Brent Robertson has indicated he will not be seeking another appointment.

Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing wheat in Nebraska for a period of at least five years, reside in a county in the respective district for which the candidate is applying and derive a substantial portion of income from producing wheat.

Interested producers can call Kathleen Dolezal with the Nebraska Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256. Interested producers may also apply online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

In other news

Farm bill help

LINCOLN — The Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has published video resources on farm bill details and decisions for producers as the March 15 deadline for new program enrollment decisions approaches.

Corn board position is seeking candidates

Terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the board’s at large director.

Beef producer meeting

Nebraska Extension in Knox County will host a Beef Producer Update at the Knox County Extension office in Center on Feb. 19 and the Madison County Extension office in Norfolk on Feb. 21.

Cattle numbers

All cattle and calves in Nebraska as of Jan. 1, totaled 6.80 million head, unchanged from Jan. 1, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Estate workshop

The Center for Rural Affairs is hosting a free workshop for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.