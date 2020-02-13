Open appointment for NWB

Two directorships for the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board (NWB) is open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The two positions are for District 5, which covers south central Nebraska, and District 7, an at-large position that covers all counties. District 7 director Brent Robertson has indicated he will not be seeking another appointment.
Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing wheat in Nebraska for a period of at least five years, reside in a county in the respective district for which the candidate is applying and derive a substantial portion of income from producing wheat.
Interested producers can call Kathleen Dolezal with the Nebraska Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256. Interested producers may also apply online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.