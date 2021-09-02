Online greenhouse and agricultural workshops offered to teachers

LYONS — Greenhouse and agricultural teachers looking for more information to grow their knowledge and share it with others are invited to attend “Back to the Greenhouse: A Growing Series for Instructors,” a free series of workshops hosted by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the Center for Rural Affairs.

These sessions will take place online, for the most part on the second Thursday of the month. Each is from 4 to 5 p.m.

— Thursday, Sept. 9: “Greenhouse Production & Hydroponics.”

— Thursday, Oct. 14: “Moving Harvest to Cafeteria: Food Safety Basics.”

— Thursday, Nov. 4: “Getting the Community Involved in the Greenhouse.”

— Thursday, Dec. 9: “Innovative Ways to Fund Greenhouses.”

“Over this four-month period, greenhouse and agriculture instructors will hear presentations on greenhouse production, community involvement, food safety, and funding greenhouse programs,” said Justin Carter, project associate for the Center for Rural Affairs.

“They may attend every session or pick which ones they find most interesting and informative to them,” Carter said.

Registration is required by the day of each event. For more information and to register, visit cfra.org/events, or contact Carter at justinc@cfra.org or 402-237-5082.

This project is funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School Grant.

