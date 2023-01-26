LINCOLN — In preparation for another legislative session, the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts hosted its annual legislative conference to highlight partnerships and discuss natural resources policy at the Lincoln Embassy Suites on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The two-day conference brought together Natural Resources Districts (NRDs), elected officials and public-private partners integrally involved in conservation, technology and policymaking.
The conference also provided attendees an opportunity to learn how Nebraska’s NRDs work with ag producers, state and federal agencies, and members of the public to protect Nebraska’s natural resources.
Gov. Jim Pillen kicked off the event Tuesday, followed by a presentation on the South Platte River Compact and discussion of proposed legislation of interest to the NRDs. During the evening “Senators Reception,” NRD leaders met with state senators to discuss natural resources challenges and successes in the districts.
The conference continued Wednesday with breakout sessions for attendees, including:
— The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and Drought: Planning and Preparedness around Disaster.
— Lower Loup NRD Nitrate Vulnerability Model
— The Human Dimension of Conservation.
— Nebraska Watershed Aquifer Virtual Education System (WAVES).
— Simplified Solutions for Compounded Complexity in Nitrogen Management.
— Niobrara River Water Right Purchase
— Groundwater Data Management: Lessons Learned Using a Dashboard and Cloud-based Customized Software Solutions.