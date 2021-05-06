Some people might wonder why a noxious weed law is needed.
By declaring a weed noxious, various regulatory procedures may be implemented to control the weed and also to prevent its spread. This is done when it is determined that a particular weed so threatens the welfare of the residents of the state that a concentrated and sustained effort is needed to prevent serious economic loss.
Noxious weeds compete with pasture and crops, reducing yields substantially. Some noxious weeds are directly poisonous or injurious to man, livestock and wildlife.
The losses resulting from noxious weed infestations can be staggering, costing residents millions of dollars because of lost production. This not only directly affects the landowner, but also erodes the tax base for all residents of the county and state.
The business of noxious weed control is everyone’s concern and to everyone’s benefit. The support of all individuals within the county is needed and vital for the control of noxious weeds within Madison County.
The Nebraska Noxious Weed Control Act states, “It is the duty of each person who owns or controls land to effectively control noxious weeds on such land.”
The 12 noxious weeds in Nebraska are Canada thistle, musk thistle, plumeless thistle, leafy spurge, spotted knapweed, diffuse knapweed, purple loosestrife, saltcedar, Japanese knotweed, giant knotweed, phragmites and sericea lespedeza.
For identification or recommendations to control these weeds, contact your local county weed superintendent. In Madison County, it is Donald Svitak at 402-992-5598.