Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected, with a change to mostly snow. Total snow accumulations of mainly 1 to 3 inches, but some isolated totals over 3 inches are possible. A light glaze of ice may occur, mostly in the morning. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...northwest winds could gust over 20 mph at times today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&