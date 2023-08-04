A new partnership is being established to help strengthen the rural workforce.
Kate Bolz, the Nebraska director for rural development with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, announced that the USDA is partnering with Northeast Community College through the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement.
Through this partnership, students in the Midwest will be offered resources and skill development that will help them advance in careers in agriculture and rural economic development. The partnership also will help to ensure rural communities across the country have the leaders and workforce they need to thrive.
“This is an important part of our mission to make sure people everywhere have the resources they need to access quality education and good-paying jobs to promote the success of rural Nebraska,” Bolz said.
As part of a memorandum of understanding, USDA Rural Development will coordinate with the Northeast Community College to help students develop leadership and job skills through agency internships and networking opportunities.
USDA Rural Development staff also will share public data, program resources, webinars and information that may help students bolster their schoolwork and succeed in their careers. They will participate in guest lectures at community colleges to help students learn about the ways USDA Rural Development’s programs, initiatives and resources, help people in rural America thrive and encourage students to join the Rural Workforce Innovation Network to help expand their networking opportunities in their respective industries.
They also will connect colleges with staff in state and local Rural Development offices.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, see the complete memorandum of understanding or visit www.rd.usda.gov/RWIN.