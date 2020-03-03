Northeast Community College will host the annual District FFA Career Development Event – Ag Education Contest on Wednesday in Norfolk.
A new record of 1,507 FFA students from 46 area high schools in districts 3, 4 and 10 will be competing in 14 different contests across campus, according to a Northeast media release. They will be recognized by their blue jackets.
Many of the contests are state qualifying events with winners proceeding to the state contest in early April at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Contests will take place in the Ag/Allied Health Building, Applied Technology Building, Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, College Welcome Center and the Weller Building.
Contests included an ag biotech exam, ag sales objective test, ag technology and mechanics, agri-science contest – animal science, agronomy, environthon, farm management, floriculture, food science, livestock management, meats contest, poultry contest, veterinary science exam and welding.
Northeast Community College has hosted the contest for over 40 years.
FFA Chapters participating in the contest include:
District 3 Schools: Arlington, Blair, Logan View, Lyons - Decatur Northeast, Mead, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Bryan, Pender, Scribner-Snyder, Tekamah-Herman, Wayne, West Point, Wisner-Pilger.
District 4 Schools: Allen-Wakefield, Bloomfield, Creighton, Crofton, Emerson-Hubbard, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Madison, Norfolk, Orchard, Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Randolph, Stanton, Verdigre.
District 10 Schools: Ainsworth, Boyd County, Burwell, Chambers, Elgin, Elkhorn Valley, Keya Paha, Loup County, Neligh-Oakdale, O'Neill, Ord, Rock County, Sargent, Stuart, West Holt, Wheeler Central.