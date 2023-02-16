KEARNEY — The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization.
Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights into agriculture trends, career opportunities and knowledge on leading issues facing young farmers and ranchers in Nebraska, all while building a strong network of lifelong allies needed to thrive in agriculture.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference is the only conference in Nebraska that is specifically designed for young farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals. This year’s conference offered local tours, innovative breakout sessions, inspiring keynote speaker, a discussion meet contest and more.
“The conference is a great opportunity to share ideas and network with people who may be facing the same struggles as a young farmer or rancher,” said Joe Melnick, committee chairman. “Coming together at an event like this means we are developing strong leaders for the agriculture community and communities across the state.”
Nelson is one of 16 members on the 2023 committee. She represents the northeast region of the state. In her role as precision agriculture trainer at Northeast, Nelson brings her classroom to communities across Northeast’s 20-county service area. She defines precision agriculture to the students as a farm-management method — a way of looking at fields and data to be intentional with decision-making. Machinery, maps, software and drones are among the technological tools that are available to help make management decisions.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation is a grassroots, statewide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service and advocacy efforts. More than 55,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy.
For more information on Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Rancher Committee, visit nefb.org.