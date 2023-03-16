Northeast partners with CVA to launch new apprenticeship program

Northeast Community College and Central Valley Ag (CVA) have created a new chemical applicator apprenticeship program that offers a pathway for students or adults who are looking to break into a new career field. As part of the program, apprentices will be working for CVA while they are taking occupation-specific courses with Northeast.
The chemical applicator apprenticeship program is designed for individuals who want to earn a salary while learning how to effectively operate chemical applicator equipment and understand what chemicals are used to treat certain infestations.
Northeast apprenticeship director Kimberly Andersen said by integrating on-the-job learning with classroom learning, individuals can work and earn an income while they are obtaining a credential in a new career field.
“This new program will open so many doors for individuals interested in being an applicator who are unable to commit to a full on-campus college program,” she said. “Apprenticeship programs are helping us serve individuals across our entire 20-county service region. Northeast is excited to be partnering with Central Valley Ag on this new applicator apprenticeship program.”
The program contains two eight-week sessions of related instruction and about one year of on-the-job training. Upon course completion, individuals will receive their commercial applicator license along with a nationally recognized credential from the U.S. Department of Labor. Central Valley Ag also is covering the cost of tuition and fees for apprenticeship-related instruction.
“We are excited to make this program available to interested students, to help them gain essential skills, earn their license and carve out a path for job training, mentorship and career growth,” said Brent Reichmuth, senior vice president of operations at CVA.
Those interested in participating in the apprenticeship program may visit cvacoop.com//apprenticeship. For information on Northeast’s apprenticeship program, go online to northeast.edu/apprenticeships. For additional information on this or any other apprenticeship programs through Northeast, contact Andersen at kander61@northeast.edu or call 402-844-7121.