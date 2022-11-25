GRAND ISLAND — Members of the Northeast Community College livestock judging team placed second overall in the sophomore division of the inaugural Mid-American Stock Show Judging Contest in Grand Island. The team also placed second in cattle judging, sheep and goat judging and oral reasons, and took third place in swine judging.
Individually, Evan Niemeier, Elwood, placed third in swine judging, sixth in oral reasons and ninth place overall. Alex Hinze, Columbus, placed fifth in cattle judging and seventh in sheep and goat judging.
Andrew Cone, Nickerson, placed ninth in cattle judging.
Other team members include Haley Meduna, Colon, and Keri Sanne, Norfolk.
“While it was a smaller contest, the team members still had to perform well to place second in the contest,” said Michael Roeber, agriculture instructor and livestock judging coach. “They actually had one of their better talking days in the reasons room as they were actually in third place in the contest after the placing portion of the contest. It was good to see them put things together in the reasons room. This contest will give them some confidence heading into the North American International Livestock Judging contest later this month in Louisville, Kentucky.”
Other Northeast Community College team members participating in the freshman division of the contest were Ethan Becker, Hartington; Collin Konecky, Ithaca; and Brekyn Papineau, Marquette.