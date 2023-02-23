VALENTINE — Members of the Northeast Community College livestock judging team earned honors at the Heart City Bull Bash in Valentine recently. They were among 26 contestants from four colleges to participate in the 22nd annual event.
Individually for Northeast, Alex Hinze of Columbus took fifth overall and was eighth in placings and reasons. Brekyn Papineau of Marquette earned eighth overall, seventh in reasons and 10th in placings.
The team of Ethan Becker of Hartington; Lydia Fitzke of Glenvil; Hinze, Haley Meduna of Colon and Keri Sanne of Norfolk placed third overall.
“Alex and Brekyn both had good days in Valentine, especially since they had struggled some in our previous two contests,” said Mike Roeber, livestock judging coach. “Both of them were consistent in their placings and reasons and showed much improvement to make it to the top 10 in the contest.”
Also participating from Northeast were Natasha Dahlberg of Humphrey and Morgan Earl of Palmer.
The livestock judging contest was sponsored by the Heart City Bull Bash Committee. Committee member Brent Nollette of Valentine is a former member of the Northeast livestock judging team. He is the main coordinator of the contest, and he lines up the facility, classes and officials.
Two other former members of the team played instrumental roles in the contest. Diamond Lazy J Ranch near Nenzel, a ranch owned and operated by Brent Nollette, Justin Nollette (another former team member) and their father, Tim, provided heifers for the contest. Also providing heifers was another former team member, Aaron Dinklage, and his wife, Stacey.
“It is great to see former Northeast Community College team members taking an interest in providing livestock judging opportunities for college students and 4-H and FFA members today,” Roeber said. “Brent, Justin and Aaron all realize the role livestock judging played in their college careers and in their current jobs and have a desire to help pass on that knowledge to the future livestock producers and agriculture employees.”