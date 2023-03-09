MINNEAPOLIS — Agriculture students from Northeast Community College joined others from universities across the nation in an annual conference to educate, motivate and inspire the next generation of leaders in cooperatives.
Over the course of the three-day College Conference on Cooperatives, sponsored by the National Farmers Union, participants heard from experts in the field, participated in interactive learning activities and workshops and toured co-ops in the Minneapolis area.
Participants heard from a variety of speakers from local and national co-ops during the conference. The keynote luncheon, in partnership with CoMinnesota and hosted by the Ralph K. Morris Foundation, featured an address from Megan Rock, chief sustainability officer and vice president of sustainability and innovation at CHS Inc.
“The students had their eyes opened as to what co-ops can look like other than just where they get their seed, feed, fertilizer, fuel and chemicals,” said Michael Zierke, ag mechanical welding instructor at Northeast. “They also had the opportunity to learn the seven cooperative principles and how they can benefit by being involved.”
The seven principles include voluntary and open membership, democratic member control, member economic participation, autonomy and independence, education, training and information, cooperation among cooperatives and concern for community.
“The information the students gathered will help them in their business classes,” Zierke said. “After the conference, they now have a better understanding of why being involved in co-ops is a benefit and that being a leader in their community helps build a better community.”
Northeast students who attended the conference were Ethan Ankeny of Wayne; Kelcie Hall of Norfolk; Cody Hubl of Lawrence; Becca Houtby of Wolbach; Haley Meduna of Colon; Cody North of Winside; Julia Polt of Pierce; Sheridan Smejkal of Wagner, South Dakota; Emilee Spitz of Genoa and Brendan Wruble, Clarks.
In addition to the students from Northeast, other attendees represented Colorado State University, Cornell University, Lake Area Technical College, Montana State University, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, Ogallala Commons, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, University of Missouri, University of Montana and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The College Conference on Cooperatives is made possible through the sponsorship of the CHS Foundation, SPIRE Credit Union and the National Farmers Union Foundation.