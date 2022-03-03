People from all over the United States and Canada are expected to be in Norfolk next weekend for the Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association Winter National Show.
It will take place Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, at the Pohlman Ag Complex on the Northeast Community College campus. The show is free and lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, although a meeting and auction also will take place Friday evening.
The Hart-Parr Oliver Collectors Association was founded in 1989. The HPOCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of Hart-Parr, Oliver, Cletrac, White, Cockshutt and Minneapolis Moline tractors and farm equipment.
HPOCA has two shows per year in the U.S., hosted by its regional chapters. This is the first time any HPOCA national show has been in Nebraska.
Displays to be featured include an Oliver tractor XO-121, on loan from the Floyd County Museum in Charles City, Iowa. The XO-121 was the first tractor with a high-compression gasoline engine, built for testing in 1953.
The results of the test are more horsepower per cubic inch and a more fuel-efficient engine. Oliver 80 diesel is one of seven known to exist in the world. Tractors and equipment from Hart-Parr, Oliver, Cletrac and White, along with memorabilia, signs, toys and other items from area collectors, will be displayed.
There will be seminars and events by Oliver and White employees and others. There also will be a quilt trunk show by Country View Quilting on Friday.
There will be an auction Friday evening with Hart-Parr, Oliver, White memorabilia, toys and literature.
Oliver Farm Equipment Co. formed in February 1929 by the merger of The Oliver Chilled Plow Works of South Bend, Indiana, along with Hart-Parr Tractor Works of Charles City, Iowa, and Nichols & Shepard Co. of Battle Creek, Michigan. Later, Oliver Farm Equipment Co. purchased the American Seeding Co. of Springfield, Ohio.
The Hart-Parr, Oliver, White Cos. legacy is preserved by the many men and women who restore and show Hart-Parr, Oliver and White tractors and equipment.
The show event schedule is as follows:
Friday March 11
9 a.m., vendor and display open; 10 a.m., tractor changes with Aaron Schmid; 11:30 a.m., seminar with Wayne Wiltse; 1 p.m., Country View Quilting trunk show, 1 p.m., tractor changes with Aaron Schmid; 2 p.m., seminar with Bill Martinson; 5 p.m., vendor and display closes; 6 p.m. HPOCA meeting; 7 p.m. toy memorabilia auction.
Saturday March 12
9 a.m., vendor and display open; 10 a.m. tractor changes with Aaron Schmid; 11a.m., seminar with Lee J Sacket Tractor Restoration; 1 p.m., tractor changes with Aaron Schmid, 1 p.m., pedal tractor pull for ages 4 to 12 (be there early to get signed up); 2 p.m., former White employee round table discussion; 5 p.m. vendor and display closes.