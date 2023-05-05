Norfolk, Northeast Nebraska to be part of annual tour

The Nebraska Water Center has scheduled its annual water and natural resources tour again this summer. From Monday, June 19, to Thursday, June 22, attendees will explore Northeast Nebraska and gain firsthand experience with the water management practices, history and innovation of that region of the state.
Tour stops include the Norfolk riverfront development, the Bazile Groundwater Management Area, Gavins Point Dam, Ashfall Fossil Beds and much more. The 2023 water tour is being hosted by the Nebraska Water Center and the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.
Registration includes all meals, hotels, commercial transportation, on-board refreshments and activities from Monday evening through Thursday at 5 p.m. The tour will begin and end in Norfolk. Transportation to and from Norfolk is not included with registration costs.
Tour seating is limited. Registrations are on a first come, first served basis with payment required at the time of registration.
Registration forms should be mailed to Tricia Liedle at 2021 Transformation Drive, Suite 3220 Lincoln, NE 68508. Registration is open through Wednesday, May 10, or until all seats are filled.
The water tours, which began in 1975, are designed to enhance understanding and appreciation for water management in Nebraska and beyond, providing an educational experience for anyone interested in natural resource management.