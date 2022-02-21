The potholes from the past two years have started to be filled and new paths are being paved throughout the Norfolk FFA.
The Norfolk FFA continues to maintain its community service roads.
Read more stories on local FFA chapters here as we celebrate FFA week during Feb. 19-26.
The Norfolk Rescue Mission’s vision of helping people has motivated the members to give back to the community. The members have raised and given 121 hydroponically grown leafy green salad mixes this spring semester.
In addition, Logan Bleick, a senior FFA member, wrote and implemented a National FFA Living to Serve grant to buy $400 of home supplies and gifts for a family in need in Norfolk. Bleick’s grant, along with more than $1,100 of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gifts, the FFA members set a new winter holiday giving record of more than $1,500 of holiday cheer donated to the mission and Salvation Army.
The members have hopped back into buses and vans to ride all around the Midwest this year. It started with a short drive for Kali Mangelsen, Lacey Johnson, Amanda Sellin and Haley Bovee to Northeast Community College to earn state runner-up honors in horse evaluation. Officer trips to Northwest Missouri State and Aurora gave the officer team a chance to build leadership skills and plan the chapter events.
Next were trips to Grand Island for Isabel Calvillo, Odette Gaspar, Evan Pinkston and Arazea Perrin to compete in state dairy judging in Grand Island. Ashley and Keri Sanne were also in Grand Island showing off their livestock at the Nebraska State Fair, and the rest of the members showed more than 250 entries of agronomy and horticulture items, coming away with 15 reserve and champion awards.
In September members headed to Husker Harvest Days near Wood River, Farmers Pride in Battle Creek, Winkelbauers Feedlot southeast of Norfolk, Hartington for district dairy judging and land judging at Howells-Dodge.
Sellin, Johnson, Keri Sanne and Alivia Gubbels competed at National FFA’s Dairy Evaluation, coming away with silver and bronze medals while Perrin, Gaspar and Keri Sanne earned gold medals in AgriScience Fair Projects at Indianapolis. A quick trip to Kearney to learn from Dr. Temple Grandin turned into a night and another day of career exploration.
A team made up of Lane Mead, Trevor Koenig, Morgan Nielsen, Jacob Thelen, Landon Ferris, Owen Hansen and Brayden Schafer traveled with a slew of other speakers to Hartington to compete in speaking events, and the team came away qualifying for state FFA in Lincoln in a Conduct a Chapter Meeting Contest.
There were also a lot of miles put on in Norfolk delivering fruit, holding meetings and even carving pumpkins during a night with Battle Creek FFA.
The agricultural classroom had the help of Ms. Colbey Luebbe as a guide through the many different roads learning agriculture literacy. Beyond the typical paths of FFA history, animal production, plant science and agriculture biology, students made a water catch funded through grants from Farmers Pride, Norfolk Public Schools Foundation and the Nebraska FFA Foundation.
The members also continue to raise red wiggler worms, lettuce, radishes, fish, chickens, mealworms and cockroaches, but they also have paved a few new roads raising cucumbers, cover crops and even guppies.
The final roads of the 2022 year will weave students throughout Norfolk, Kearney and Lincoln. Students will bounce their way gaining literacy in wind power, goats, cattle, pigs, row covers, biotechnology, animal behaviors, fur trading, water quality and even meat processing. The students will have chances to drive their own vehicles and teach about water at the NRD’s Water DAZE, Kindergartner Farm Day and the annual FFA banquet.
All of these trips couldn’t happen without the help of the crews that keep the roads clear for the members. This is thanks to businesses, FFA alumni, Northeast Community College and all of the Norfolk Senior High staff.