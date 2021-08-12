Members of the Agri-Business Council of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, under the direction of co-chairs Lydee Jo Krueger and Riley Chohon, are readying the final details for one of the state’s premier 4-H and FFA market beef shows.
The 72nd annual Norfolk Beef Expo will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12. It will again be at the Northeast Community College Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex, near the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.
Any member of a Nebraska 4-H club or FFA chapter — who is at least 8 years of age and not older than 19 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2021 — is eligible to participate. Each showman may exhibit up to two market calves, with a $30 entry fee per head.
Steer and heifer entries for the Norfolk Beef Expo will be checked in from 4 to 6 p.m. only on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Based on its popularity in the past, this year’s expo will include a team fitting competition. The contest — sponsored by Sullivan Supply and Final Drive Show Supply — will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
The public is welcome to attend judging of the calves by class beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Selection of the junior, intermediate and senior showmanship winners will follow, with cash prizes awarded to the top three showmen.
Selection of the grand and reserve champion market heifers and steers begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, followed immediately by the premium auction. The grand and reserve champion steers and heifers are required to be sold.
The premium will be on a per-head basis. Each exhibitor is limited to one entry in the premium auction.
The public also is invited to attend and participate in the auction.
Entry forms must be completed and signed by the county Nebraska Extension educator or FFA adviser and sent to the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce office. Entries must be postmarked no later than Friday, Sept. 3.
Entries also may be hand-delivered to a beef expo committee member or to the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce office by Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Back again this year after last year’s cancellation because of the pandemic is the added educational component of the carcass contest, which evaluates entries on both quality grade and yield grade. Prize money will be awarded to the top five exhibitors thanks to sponsor Reigle Cattle Co.
This year’s corporate sponsors are the Northeast Community College Agriculture Department, Progressive Nutrition, EBM Corp. and AKRS Equipment.
Sponsorships and Buyers Pool contributions are still being accepted, with a deadline of Wednesday, Sept. 8, to be included in the show program.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Contact a local extension educator, FFA adviser or the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce at 402-371-4862, or visit norfolkareachamber.com/chamber_event/beef-expo.