Nominees sought for egg board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominees for the American Egg Board to fill nine member and nine alternate member vacancies. All nine members and nine alternate members will serve two-year terms beginning in March 2024 and ending in March 2026. The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 26.
Any egg producers owning more than 75,000 laying hens may be nominated by a certified eligible operation. The USDA will select appointees from the nominated producers.
Nomination forms, a list of the three areas and the certified eligible operations within each area are available on the AMS American Egg Board webpage.
The board is composed of 18 members and 18 alternates and administers the egg research and promotion program authorized by the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974. For more information, contact Barbara Josselyn at 202-713-6918 or Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov.