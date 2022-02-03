No farm estate plan? Why are you waiting?

Why are we waiting to put together our farm/ranch estate plan? As I visit with financial professionals across the state, I find that about half do not have a formalized estate plan in place. To be honest, I’ve talked to a few sons and daughters who say when they talk about farm transition plan, the fathers respond: “Someday this will all be yours!” Unless that statement is written and notarized, I am not sure that I would believe that.
The reasons people don’t plan has been covered before. Here are just a few reasons that I hear most often: 1) It is unpleasant to think about your demise, I don’t want to think about being dead; 2) It requires thought and planning about terms that I don’t understand well, like probate, wills, trusts, power of attorney and many more legal terms or issues that are not always easy to understand; 3) Most ag producers just don’t want to think about giving up control of the farm; and 4) I wonder if I make a plan now, will I make a mistake with the estate planning? Since I don’t want to get this wrong, I’m going to wait a bit and think about it more.
However, the real problem is, most people wait too long. After I have participants listen in to one of the ag estate planning sessions I teach, the most common comment is: “I wished I would have started on this plan and transition years ago.” To be true, the biggest mistake you make is not to have a plan, but the second biggest is just not starting soon enough. I visit with financial planners and lawyers who always say that the tools in the toolbox are more plentiful if we have the producer work with a 10-year exit strategy for the farm/ranch succession. The box of tools becomes fewer the older you get.
As for the idea that if you plan now, it may be wrong in the future — guess what? It will be. However, if you have no plan, that mistake can cost tens of thousands of dollars or more. If something changes and you need to revise your plan, the cost is minimal — a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. A lawyer once said, “All families are dysfunctional.” On one level or another, that is usually true. The dysfunction can change the planning, but don’t let that keep you from getting started.
For the people who have their estate plan done and for those who are going to do one soon, the recommendation is that you review that estate plan every three to five years. Review especially when there are deaths, divorce, financial woes or other calamities that will affect the plans that were made.
To make this simpler to think about and manage, I break down this planning into three sets of plans that everyone needs to complete. I call them the 1) End-of-life documents; 2) What-happens-to-my-stuff documents; and 3) Business-plans-for-succession documents.
End-of-life documents
There are three main things that are usually in groups of plans: 1) Durable power of attorney; 2) Health care power of attorney; and 3) Living will, which also can be called the health care directive. You use the power-of-attorney documents to direct who will answer for yourself if you are incapacitated. The durable-power-of-attorney designation indicates who can take over your business/personal financial matters if you are incapacitated. The health care power of attorney is the designation of who will work with medical staff to determine your medical treatment level if you are unable to answer for yourself. The power-of-attorney designations can be the same person but do not have to be. The health care directive is provided to your doctor, hospital and other care providers and offers a guide for the level of care that you desire.
What happens to my stuff?
These plans will usually include a will. But for quite a few ag producers, they can include development of trust(s), LLC(s) and other legal structures. These documents designate what happens to your stuff when you are gone. The best way to get these written so they perform as you want them is to utilize an attorney. Many producers ask me: “Should I use a will, trust or an LLC?” As always, the answer is, it depends. I recommend that if you know what you want to happen to your stuff, a good attorney will utilize the right tool to respect those wishes. So don’t tie yourself up with which legal structure you should use, let your attorney guide you to the right solution for your situation.
If your operation will have a successor and will be transferred, feel lucky. However, be sure to set up the transfer so that the succeeding entity has a chance to be successful. If you have four children with one who stayed on the farm, and you split your land asset equally, 25% to each, the chances of having that farmer stay there is really low if the other three want to be bought out and get all their cash value right away. If you want that successor operation to succeed, then you need to implement tools and language that utilize these ideas: First right of refusal, long-term land purchase contracts, discounted land values at purchase by the on-farm sibling, long-term leasing arrangements, discounted lease arrangements, long-term livestock purchase agreements, long-term machinery rental or purchase agreements. You won’t do all of this list above, and I know that this wasn’t a complete list. The point is, you need to set up the next operators with tools to allow them to successfully cash flow their operation and keep the family together.
The last message is simple — keep going. Be sure to drive the estate planning process forward and you can get a good plan together in just a few months. Utilize the entire family to come up with the best idea. That means communicate. For most, keeping the family together is more important than the money or the “stuff;” you do that most effectively with good family communications.