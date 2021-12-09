Nebraska Farmers Union held its annual state convention in farm homes and offices across the state last week using the Zoom platform.

The convention theme was: “108 Years of Leadership.”

The event was well attended as delegates elected their state president, three directors, delegates and alternates to the 2022 National Farmers Union convention and a member of the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation Board of Directors. The members and guests also heard reports on the year’s activities for the farm organization, its foundation and its political action committee.

Delegates elected John Hansen from Newman Grove to his 17th two-year term as their state president without opposition. Hansen’s 32 years at the helm as president started in 1990.

Delegates from their respective districts elected three directors. Lynn Belitz of Fullerton was elected to a three-year term from District 2. He replaced Jim Knopik of Belgrade, who retired. Vern Jantzen of Plymouth was reelected to a three-year term from District 4.

Three delegates from the membership were elected as delegates to the 120th National Farmers Union convention that will be Feb. 27-March 1, 2022, in Denver.

Keith Dittrich of Tilden, Marci Regier of Beatrice and Andrew Tonnies of North Bend were elected to represent Nebraska Farmers Union as delegates. Don Schuller of Wymore, Darrel Buschkoetter of Lawrence and Mike Williams of North Bend were elected first, second and third alternates.

Ron Todd-Meyer of Lincoln was reelected by the membership to serve on the foundation board, and Al Davis of Hyannis was elected from the board of directors as its foundation board representative.

