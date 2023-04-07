The Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council elected new officers and board members during its annual meeting last month.
Newly elected officers are Jolene Messinger of McCook as chairperson; Raymond Morse of Norfolk as vice chairperson; Jay Rempe of Lincoln as secretary and Bobbie Kriz-Wickham of Lincoln as treasurer.
Newly elected board members are Scot Blehm of Lincoln, Matt Dolch of Lincoln and Chris Roth of Deshler. Mary Eisenzimmer of Big Springs, Jessica Groskopf of Gering and Kriz-Wickham were reelected for a second three-year term.
Retiring board members are Gerald Clausen of Lincoln, who served as board chairperson, and Jerry Catlett of Bruning, who served as vice chairperson for 2022-23, and Scott Richert of Gresham.
Among the board members are Marysz Rames of Wayne.