A Randolph resident was named one of 42 participants in the Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) group that will begin this month.

Blake Hokamp of Randolph is among those who are the newest members of Nebraska's two-year agricultural leadership development program and are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.

LEAD Fellows will participate in 12 monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a 14- to 16-day international study/travel seminar. The goal of the program is to develop problem solvers, decision makers and spokespersons for Nebraska agriculture and beyond.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources, energy, communication, agricultural policy and finance, international trade, Nebraska’s political process, social and cultural issues, agribusiness and marketing, information technology, advances in health care, the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle and other areas designed to develop leaders through exposure to a broad array of current topics and issues and how they interrelate.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is governed by the nonprofit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 13 other institutions of higher education throughout Nebraska.

Tags

In other news

New LEAD participants announced

A Randolph resident was named one of 42 participants in the Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) group that will begin this month.

Estate planning

Often, the risk of failure for a farm or ranch caused by the death or disability of a young person is much greater than the loss of an older member of the operation. The loss of a young person is usually unexpected. Young people are often not as financially stable, have young families, and p…

Corn board

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed Matt Sullivan as the District 2 director of the Nebraska Corn Board, which represents Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Nuckolls, Thayer and Webster counties. Sullivan, from Superior, is replacing John Greer, from Edgar, who served on the board…