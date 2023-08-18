New executive director

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, together with the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association, has announced the appointment of Kristine Dvoracek-Jameson of St. Paul to the executive director position effective as of Monday.

“I am very honored and excited to have been selected for this role,” Dvoracek-Jameson said. “My family has been involved in the sorghum industry for generations, and I’m glad that I will get to continue the tradition.”

Dvoracek-Jameson will work directly with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to promote sorghum production in Nebraska.

She graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 2022 with a degree in agribusiness. While attending UNL, she interned with the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.

