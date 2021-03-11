For the first time, the Nebraska District 4 FFA chapters will be hosting a career fair to help students learn more about possible agriculture careers.
The career fair will take place Friday, April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Norfolk Lodge & Suites, Ballroom A.
Matthew Neal, FFA adviser at Pierce High School, is helping to organize the event. It stemmed from an idea that was generated at a Pierce FFA advisory committee meeting.
“Obviously many of the regular events and activities that FFA chapters participate in were canceled due to the pandemic. Among the events canceled was the Nebraska FFA State Convention. We recognize why and respect the decision of the state to cancel the state convention and when they did it, but if it was possible to have a smaller-scaled event that was representative of the state convention, we felt like the students deserved that at the very least,” Neal said.
At this point, it is uncertain if the event will continue beyond 2021.
“It could be one and done or the career fair may turn into an annual event,” Neal said. “We really have no expectations beyond providing a quality and beneficial event for our students this year.”
One of the businesses that will be attending the fair will be Dinkel Implement Co., a family implement dealership that began in Norfolk in 1952.
Brad Dinkel said he is looking forward to visiting with FFA advisers and students. It’s always possible that a business at the fair could meet a future employee or help someone become more interested in an agricultural-related field.
“Who knows? I know I wasn’t always so sure what I wanted to do in high school, but we hope to help anyone who wants to learn a little more,” Dinkel said.
FFA can open up career interests. It also lets students know about changes that are happening in agriculture and related fields.
Dinkel said the economy for Northeast Nebraska and even the whole state is still heavily dependent on agriculture. From feed dealers to fuel sales, businesses can usually tell when the agriculture economy is doing well or going slowly, he said.
Neal said invites were sent to more than 100 businesses in Northeast Nebraska.
“We tried to make the list as diverse as possible so students could get a glimpse of the vast amount of opportunities available to them in the region they are growing up in. We also wanted to tailor to all the different interests these students have, so they could discover that they might not have to go as far from home as they may think to have a career they really enjoy,” Neal said.
The goal is to have all 19 chapters from the district attend at least some aspect of the event.
Given the various schools and the pandemic, it isn’t certain if all 19 chapters will attend.
“As of right now, there seems to be a strong interest from most of the schools, and we are confident that there will be a fairly big attendance,” Neal said.
And while some students’ perception of agriculture is what they see out the car window every spring and fall — huge equipment planting fields or harvesting crops — that is probably beyond reach for many students.
Neal said students often are not even aware of the other countless jobs that revolve around supporting production agriculture. Also, people get so familiar with their surroundings, they get complacent with what is actually taking place around them, he said.
If students aren't involved with production agriculture, they likely have no idea what type of services a company like Farmers Pride provides.
“I think it's important to bridge that gap, not just introducing the opportunities, but making sure they recognize the opportunities are in their own backyard. Every FFA chapter's goal is to produce leaders, but it should also be to make sure those leaders are aware of the opportunities close to home,” Neal said.
“It probably sounds selfish, but I want those students to be in leadership roles in my community or region, not somewhere else,” he said. “Hopefully we can hook a few of them at this career fair.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Anyone with questions or businesses interested in attending may contact Matthew Neal at matthewneal@piercebluejays.org or call 402-841-0929.