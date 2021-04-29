Nebraska 4-H has selected 12 individuals, as well as one multigenerational family, as recipients of a new statewide awards program that honors outstanding contributions of 4-H volunteers.
The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Recognition Awards program was developed in 2021 to honor adult and youth volunteers, as well as multigenerational families, who have provided meaningful contributions to Nebraska 4-H. One Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award winner was chosen for each of the state’s 11 Nebraska Extension Engagement zones. One statewide winner was selected in each of the youth volunteer and multi-generational family categories.
“All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth,” said Jill Goedeken, 4-H Youth Development Extension educator. “These volunteers generously give their time, energy and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions.”
An in-person recognition ceremony will take place at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.
Inaugural award winners from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are:
Outstanding youth volunteer: Brandon Mellick, Dixon County
Brandon Mellick has taken several leadership roles in Dixon County over the past years. He was actively involved in the Ag Innovator program, teaching youth audiences about agriculture topics to more than 250 youth. He served as a 4-H Ambassador in Dixon County for two years. He was a member of the Dixon County 4-H First LEGO League team and assisted with promotional events to educate and recruit new members with robotics. In addition, he was also a member of the Dixon County 4-H Teen Leaders program. He is an example of an active 4-H member in the Nebraska 4-H program.
Outstanding adult volunteer awards
Engagement Zone 5: Kim Spence, Stanton County
Kim Spence is a positive force in Stanton County 4-H. She has served as 4-H council member and president; county extension board member; program leader and much more. She serves as a bridge between the Stanton County 4-H program and the fair board. She has the ability to motivate both youth and adults, and she prioritizes making time for 4-H, even as a mother of five who works full time.
Engagement Zone 6: Beth Sonderup, Nance County
Beth Sonderup is the club leader of the Trailblazers 4-H Club in Nance County, a club she started four years ago to encourage youth of all ages, especially the Clover Kids age group. The club has participated in several community service projects in its four years, including creating Valentine’s Day placemats for the food trays at Children’s Hospital; making goodie bags for patients at the Boone County Hospital; and playing bingo with residents of the Valley View Assisted Living Facility in Fullerton. She has also led many 4-H workshops focused on sewing, which is one of her passions.
Engagement Zone 8: Linda Bisanz, Burt County
Linda Bisanz has been involved with the Flying Needles 4-H Club for over 26 years, in a wide variety of roles. She was the 4-H kitchen manager for many years, then became the homemade pie making coordinator. Each year for more than 20 years, her group of 4-H volunteers has made approximately 200 fruit pies to be sold in the 4-H kitchen during the fair. She is a big advocate of the 4-H speech and presentation contest and is always among the first to volunteer for clothing judging day and during the fair. She even puts on heavy coveralls to help at a winter 4-H fund-raiser concession stand. For many years she has been a source of endless help who has made a difference.