Sorghum United will host Jocelyn Brown-Hall in Lincoln on Wednesday, March 22.
Brown-Hall serves as the director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) North American Liaison Office located in Washington, D.C.
A special dinner honoring the U.N. International Year of Millets will be in conjunction with the North American Global Sorghum Processing and Investment Summit taking place at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln.
The dinner is cosponsored by the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“It is an honor to host Ms. Jocelyn Brown-Hall, representing the United Nations FAO, in Nebraska,” said Nate Blum, Sorghum United CEO. “The FAO has rightly elevated the importance of sorghum and millets in regard to food security, nutrition and water, wildlife and soil health benefits on the world stage through the International Year of Millets. This is an opportunity to showcase agriculture in Nebraska to the United Nations.
“To our knowledge, this will be the first visit to Nebraska by an official delegation from the United Nations FAO,” he said.
Brown-Hall will be the keynote speaker at the invitation-only dinner. She will discuss the International Year of Millets and the opportunities for Nebraska producers in fast-growing markets for sorghum and millets-based consumer products in the food, fuel and fiber industries.
To request an invitation, email sorghumunited@gmail.com.
Participants also may register for the North American Global Sorghum Processing and Investment summit for free at www.eventbrite.com. (Keyword: sorghumunited).
The summit will feature 25 sorghum and millets-based businesses from around the world that are seeking partnerships to expand operations in North America.