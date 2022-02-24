Nebraska Wheat Board announces District 3 board of director opening

LINCOLN — A directorship appointment for District 3 of the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board is open for appointment by the governor. Applications will be due by close of business Tuesday, May 31. Larry Flohr, the current member representing District 3, has indicated he will not seek reappointment.

Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing wheat in Nebraska for a period of at least five years, reside in a county in the respective district for which the candidate is applying and derive a substantial portion of income from producing wheat.

District 3 represents the counties of Deuel, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Keith and Perkins. Any producer interested in appointment may submit an application to the governor’s office for consideration.

To obtain an application, interested producers may call Kathleen Dolezal with the governor’s office at 402-471-2256. Interested producers also may apply online at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.5% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion and education.

